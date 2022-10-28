Garmin Wins Patent Lawsuit Brought By Logantree

(RTTNews) - Garmin International, Inc., a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Friday announced victory in a patent lawsuit brought by Logantree LP against Garmin in Kansas federal court.

After three days of testimony, the jury found that Garmin's popular smartwatches did not use any of Logantree's allegedly patented technology.

The jury's verdict is subject to appeal. Garmin was represented by a team led by Adam Seitz and Megan Redmond of Erise IP and David Ayres and Sam Korte of Garmin.

Shares of Garmin closed Thursday's trading at $85.94, up $1.02 or 1.31 percent from the previous close.

