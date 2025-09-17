Markets
Garmin Unveils Venu 4 Smartwatch With Advanced Health, Fitness And Accessibility Features

September 17, 2025 — 11:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN), Wednesday announced that it has launched the Venu 4, the newest model in its premium smartwatch lineup, featuring expanded health, fitness and accessibility tools.

Designed as a "personal on-wrist coach," the Venu 4 helps users monitor trends such as heart rate variability, sleep, stress, and energy levels, while also allowing them to log lifestyle factors like caffeine and alcohol intake to see how daily choices impact overall well-being.

The device introduces Garmin Fitness Coach, which provides personalized, adaptive workouts across more than 25 activities. Accessibility features include a spoken watch face and customizable color filters for users with color vision deficiencies.

With a sleek metal design, built-in speaker and mic, LED flashlight, and up to 12 days of battery life, Venu 4 also supports phone calls, voice commands, Garmin Pay, music storage and women's health tracking. Available September 22, 2025, it starts at $549.99.

GRMN is currently trading at $236.81, up $0.14 or 0.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

