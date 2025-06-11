Garmin Unveils G5000 PRIME, Its Most Advanced Integrated Flight Deck For Transport Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) has launched G5000 PRIME, its most sophisticated integrated flight deck for Part 25 transport aircraft, to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

This highly customizable all-touchscreen system offers more display options, deeper systems integration, and improved dispatch reliability. Its open architecture enables quick adoption of new technologies.

The new flight deck features edge-to-edge, sunlight-readable displays with quadruple the memory and gigabit connectivity, supported by faster multi-core processors and high refresh rates for smoother visuals. Secondary display units (SDUs) have 40% larger screen areas and support multi-function capabilities.

Designed with a crew-first approach, G5000 PRIME offers intuitive, context-sensitive layouts and a 10-point multi-touch interface. It supports simultaneous interaction, hand stabilization for accurate input, and compatibility with physical control devices. New automation tools, such as Modified Flight Plan and Window Manager, streamline cockpit workflows and reduce crew workload.

Safety features include Emergency Return, Emergency Descent Mode, Garmin Autothrottles, and AeroData integration for takeoff and landing data. Terminal safety is enhanced by technologies like Runway Occupancy Awareness, 3D SafeTaxi, and Garmin SurfaceWatch.

The system also enables connected fleet operations with support for GDL 60 datalink, Connext services, and compliance with global airspace modernization efforts. Aircraft manufacturers will soon announce deliveries with G5000 PRIME installed.

Garmin's aviation suite—backed by over 30,000 integrated flight decks—continues to set benchmarks in avionics innovation, building on achievements like the Robert J. Collier Trophy-winning Garmin Autoland.

Wednesday, GRMN closed at $209.13, down 0.47%, and traded lower after hours at $208.51, a 0.30% decline on the NYSE.

