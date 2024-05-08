Garmin Shares Bought Up by Big Money

Garmin Shares Under Heavy Institutional Accumulation

FXEmpire.com -

Institutional volumes reveal a lot. GRMN has enjoyed Big Money buying for some time, which we believe to be institutional accumulation.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in GRMN stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of technology names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a special tailwind going on with Garmin.

Garmin Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and healthy fundamentals make this company interesting. As you can see, GRMN’s spot-on EPS growth and profitability are clear:

3-year EPS growth rate (+10.5%)

Profit margin (+24.7%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to increase by +8.8%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. GRMN is gaining due to strong financial performance.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

GRMN has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times over the years. The blue bars below show when GRMN was a top pick in the last year cutting through the noise.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit. Today’s money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders.

Garmin Price Prediction

The GRMN rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author owns GRMN in personal and managed accounts.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or a serious investor looking to take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.