Garmin Sees Some Bright Spots in Earnings

Garmin's (NYSE: GRMN) sales fell in the first quarter, but there were some positives in the results. In the video below, Travis Hoium highlights what he liked and where Garmin is lacking performance to start 2023.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 2, 2023. The video was published on May 3, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Garmin

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Garmin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Garmin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.