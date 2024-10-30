Garmin rises 24.4%

Garmin (GRMN) is up 24.4%, or $40.58 to $206.84.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GRMN:
- Garmin rises 19.2%
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 30th
- Garmin reports Q3 pro forma EPS $1.99, consensus $1.44
- Garmin raises FY24 pro forma EPS view to $6.85 from $6.00, consensus $6.08
- GRMN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.