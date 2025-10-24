Garmin to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Garmin GRMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.98 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 0.5%.

Garmin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 17.21%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.79 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12.8%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Garmin Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Key Factors to Note for Garmin

Garmin’s expanding portfolio is expected to have been the key growth driver for its top-line growth in the third quarter of 2025.

In the fitness segment, strong demand for advanced wearables and its robust lineup of recently introduced wellness products like Venu 4, Bounce 2, Edge 550, Edge 850, Rally 110, Rally 210, Fenix 8 Pro, and Google Maps integration for Garmin smartwatches are expected to have aided its revenue growth in the quarter under review. Furthermore, Garmin’s collaboration with Google Maps to introduce new features across its product line, including the recent introduction of a turn-by-turn map guide, might have aided in enhancing the traction for its products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Fitness segment is pegged at $585 million, indicating 26.1% year-over-year growth.

Strong momentum across its wearables offerings and inReach SOS service, Garmin Response, is expected to have positively impacted the Outdoor segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Latest launches, including the Venu 4 smartwatch and Index Sleep Monitor band, a kids’ Bounce 2 smartwatch, f??nix 8 Pro adventure watches, broad feature updates across smartwatches and cycling computers, and integration with Oakley and Meta Platforms AI glasses for real-time live training data, might have aided top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for Outdoor revenues is pegged at $559.9 million, suggesting growth of 6.3% year over year.

Strength in the Marine segment, driven by its JL Audio business and its robust portfolio of newly launched products like Force Current kayak trolling motor, ECHOMAP Ultra 2 series, Force Kraken series and quatix 8 mariner watch, is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the to be reported quarter. Moreover, the acquisition of Lumishore, a provider of marine LED lighting, is expected to have added market share and also contributed to GRMN’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for Marine revenues is pinned at $229.6 million, up 3.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Growing momentum across OEM equipment categories, driven by increased demand in private air travel, is expected to have bolstered the Aviation segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Traction in recent launches, including the new D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 aviator smartwatches, advanced weather features in Garmin Pilot Web, FAA-certified GFC 600 autopilot for Piper Cheyenne aircraft, Autoland/Autothrottle retrofit eligibility for King Air 350 turboprops, a complete avionics modernization program for the Cessna Citation CJ1, a guided visual-approach database, and new GDM 4500/450R distance-measuring equipment solutions are likely to have driven the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus mark for Aviation revenues is pegged at $213.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.3%.

The company’s expanding market share and customer base for domain controllers, owing to its increased shipments to BMW, is likely to have boosted Auto OEM revenues during the third quarter.

The consensus mark for Auto OEM revenues is pegged at $178.7 million, indicating 5.9% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About GRMN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GRMN this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though GRMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Intel INTC has an Earnings ESP of +116.7% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intel is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings has remained unchanged at breakeven over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 100% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Seagate Technology STX has an Earnings ESP of +5.28% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Seagate is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.37 per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

NXP Semiconductors NXPI has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

