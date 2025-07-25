Garmin to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Garmin GRMN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.96 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 24%.

Garmin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 17.74%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.35%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for Garmin’s Results

Garmin’s widening portfolio is expected to have been the key growth driver for its top-line performance in the second quarter of 2025.

In the fitness segment, strong demand for advanced wearables and its robust lineup of recently introduced wellness products like HRM 600, Tacx Alpine, Index Sleep Monitor, Edge MTB mountain bike computer, Venu X1, Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 is expected to have aided its revenue growth in the quarter under review. Furthermore, Garmin’s collaboration with Zwift and Google Maps to introduce new features across its product line is likely to have aided in enhancing the traction for its products, aiding top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Fitness segment is pegged at $482.5 million, indicating 12.6% year-over-year growth.

Strong momentum across its wearables offerings and inReach SOS service, Garmin Response, is expected to have positively impacted the Outdoor segment’s performance . Latest launches, including the Tread 2 all-terrain navigator, Descent S1 Smart Buoy and the introduction of several features across its wearables like fenix 8, Forerunner, Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active, Venu 3, are likely to have brought in more customers, driving revenues further.

The consensus estimate for Outdoor revenues is pegged at $469.1 million, indicating growth of 6.6% year over year.

Strength in the Marine segment, driven by its JL Audio business and its robust portfolio of newly launched products like Force Current kayak trolling motor, ECHOMAP Ultra 2 series, Force Kraken series and quatix 8 mariner watch, is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, the acquisition of Lumishore, a provider of marine LED lighting, is expected to have added market share and also contributed to GRMN’s top line.

The consensus estimate for Marine revenues is pinned at $340.4 million, up 24.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Growing momentum across OEM equipment categories, driven by increased demand in private air travel, is expected to have bolstered the Aviation segment’s performance. Latest launches like 12.1-inch TXi touchscreen flight display, automated PlaneSync service, Cirrus Perspective+ upgrade, Garmin GFC 600H flight control system for Airbus H130 helicopters, G5000 PRIME integrated flight deck, SmartCharts, Cirrus SR Series G7+, upgrades to its portfolio and new certifications are expected to have bolstered the Aviation segment’s performance.

The consensus mark for Aviation revenues is pegged at $245.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.6%.

The company’s expanding market share and customer base for domain controllers, owing to its increased shipments to BMW, are likely to have boosted Auto OEM revenues during the second quarter.

The consensus mark for Auto OEM revenues is pegged at $185.5 million, indicating 26% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Garmin this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

GRMN has an Earnings ESP of -1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Lam Research LRCX, Sensata Technologies ST and Electronic Arts EA are some stocks with the favorable combination.

Lam Research has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Lam Research is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sensata Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Sensata Technologies is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.

Electronic Arts has an Earnings ESP of +53.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Electronic Arts is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.

