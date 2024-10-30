Garmin raises FY24 pro forma EPS view to $6.85 from $6.00, consensus $6.08

Raises FY24 revenue view to $6.12B from $5.95B, consensus $5.99B. Sees gross margin of 58.5%, operating margin of 24.0% and a full year effective tax rate of 16.5%.
