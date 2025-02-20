Garmin Q4 Earnings Beat: Will a Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?

Garmin Ltd. GRMN reported fourth-quarter 2024 pro forma earnings of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line improved 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Net sales were $1.82 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion with a surprise of 8.3%. The figure increased 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.

GRMN’s year-over-year growth in the top line was attributed to the solid momentum across Outdoor, Fitness, Aviation, Marine and Auto OEM segments.

Buoyed by strong top-line and bottom-line performances, Garmin initiated a strong earnings guidance range for 2025. The better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, along with upbeat guidance, can give a fresh boost to Garmin’s share price. Shares of GRMN have soared 97.1%, outperforming the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s decline of 29.5% in the past year.

Garmin Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Garmin’s Segmental Details

Outdoor (34.5% of Net Sales): The segment generated sales of $629.4 million in the reported quarter, up 29% year over year, driven by growth in Garmin’s adventure watches primarily in its Fenix 8 series.

Fitness (29.6%): The segment generated sales of $539.3 million, which increased 31% from the year-ago quarter, owing to solid demand for the company’s wearables.

Aviation (13%): The segment generated sales of $236.87 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by the solid momentum in both OEM and aftermarket product categories.

Marine (13.8%): Garmin generated sales of $251.23 million from the segment, up 5% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by benefits from the JL Audio buyout.

Auto OEM (9.1%): The segment generated sales of $165.7 million, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily attributed to growing shipments of domain controllers.

Garmin’s Operating Results

In the fourth quarter, the gross margin was 59.3%, which expanded 100 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.

Garmin’s operating expenses of $564 million grew 8% from the prior-year quarter due to rising personnel costs in research and development and sales and marketing.

The operating margin was 28.3% in the reported quarter, which expanded 530 bps year over year.

Garmin’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 28, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.5 billion, up from $2.42 billion as of Sept. 28, 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Garmin generated an operating cash flow of $483.89 million and a free cash flow of $399.1 million compared with the operating cash flow of $465.9 million and a free cash flow of $417.3 million reported in the prior quarter.

The company paid out a quarterly dividend of $144 million and repurchased $33 million of shares in the reported quarter.

Garmin Offers Strong 2025 Guidance

Garmin initiated its 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $6.80 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 net sales is pegged at $6.55 billion.

The company has also announced the pro-forma earnings per share guidance of $7.80. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.76 per share.

It expects gross margin, operating margin and tax rate to be 58.7%, 25% and 16.5, respectively.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, GRMN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Celestica CLS, Arista Networks ANET and Pitney Bowes PBI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. CLS, ANET and PBI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for CLS’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 31 cents to $5.67 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 6.78% year-over-year increase. CLS shares have risen 251.2% in the past year.

The consensus mark for ANET’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.42 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 6.6% year-over-year increase. ANET shares have gained 60.2% in the past year.

The consensus mark for PBI’s 2025 earnings has been revised downward by 9 cents to $1.21 per share over the past seven days, indicating a 47.6% year-over-year decline. PBI shares have gained 172.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.