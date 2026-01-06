Garmin Partners With Qualcomm To Bring New Nexus Automotive-Grade High Performance Compute Platform

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Tuesday announced the addition of the Nexus automotive-grade High Performance Compute platform, which is powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s (QCOM) Snapdragon Elite platform for automotive.

The company added that Nexus is designed to consolidate multiple vehicle domains such as in-vehicle infotainment, instrument clusters and/or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems - into a single system for optimal efficiency.

This expanded collaboration between Garmin and Qualcomm intends to help automakers with new solutions and feature sets that offer unparalleled capability, scalability and integration.

In the pre-market hours, GRMN is trading at $204.90, up 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

