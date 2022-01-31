Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) insiders sold US$24m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Garmin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Jonathan Burrell, sold US$21m worth of shares at a price of US$144 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$121. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Garmin insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GRMN Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Insider Ownership of Garmin

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Garmin insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$4.8b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Garmin Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Garmin insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Garmin insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Garmin. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Garmin and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

