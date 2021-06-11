Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GRMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $142.6, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRMN was $142.6, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.20 and a 58.23% increase over the 52 week low of $90.12.

GRMN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). GRMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports GRMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.11%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GRMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GRMN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (GRMN)

iShares Trust (GRMN)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (GRMN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (GRMN)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (GRMN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVOL with an increase of 9.08% over the last 100 days. SNSR has the highest percent weighting of GRMN at 6.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.