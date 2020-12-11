Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GRMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GRMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.6, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRMN was $118.6, representing a -4.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.55 and a 94.3% increase over the 52 week low of $61.04.

GRMN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). GRMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.32. Zacks Investment Research reports GRMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.34%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GRMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GRMN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR)

iShares Trust (IYZ)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SNSR with an increase of 18.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GRMN at 5.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.