Garmin Ltd Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $227.87 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $184.21 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $242.27 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $934.38 million from $810.01 million last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $242.27 Mln. vs. $190.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $934.38 Mln vs. $810.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3.65 Bln

