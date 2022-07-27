Garmin Ltd Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $257.87 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $317.00 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $1.24 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $257.87 Mln. vs. $317.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.0 Bln

