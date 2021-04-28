Garmin Ltd Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $220.03 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $161.18 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $1.07 billion from $856.11 million last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $220.03 Mln. vs. $161.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $856.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.6 Bln

