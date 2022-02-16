Garmin Ltd Announces Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $286.14 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $333.55 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $299.70 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

