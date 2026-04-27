Garmin Likely to Beat Q1 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock

Garmin GRMN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

Garmin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.72 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12.2%.

Garmin Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for Garmin

Garmin’s expanding portfolio is expected to have been the key growth driver for its top-line growth in the first quarter of 2026.

In the fitness segment, strong demand for advanced wearables and its robust lineup of recently introduced wellness products like Venu 4, Bounce 2 and Edge 550 and Edge 850 cycling computers are expected to have aided its revenue growth in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Fitness segment is pegged at $477.1 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.9%.

Strong momentum in Garmin’s wearables offerings, including inReach SOS and the Garmin Response Center, the launch of fenix 8 Pro adventure watches and feature upgrades across the Outdoor portfolio are expected to have supported the Outdoor segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Outdoor revenues is pegged at $456.6 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.

Strength in the Marine segment, driven by its JL Audio business and its robust portfolio comprising products like GPSMAP 9000xsv, Garmin OnBoard, Force Current kayak trolling motor, ECHOMAP Ultra 2 series, and Force Kraken series, is likely to have boosted the company’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Marine revenues is pinned at $363.5 million, up 14.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Growing momentum across OEM equipment categories, driven by increased demand in private air travel, is expected to have bolstered the Aviation segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Recent wins in the fourth quarter, such as the launch of D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2, Garmin’s latest pilot smartwatches and the selection of the company’s G5000H cockpit system for the Brazilian Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, are likely to have aided in the company's prospects in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for Aviation revenues is pegged at $251.1 million, suggesting an increase 12.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s expanding market share and customer base for domain controllers is likely to have boosted Auto OEM revenues during the first quarter. The consensus mark for Auto OEM revenues is pegged at $173.4 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

What Our Model Says About GRMN

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for GRMN this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.

GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Arista Networks is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.