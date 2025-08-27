Markets
Garmin Launches Blaze Equine Wellness System To Monitor Horse Health And Performance

August 27, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) has introduced the Blaze™ equine wellness system, a tail-mounted wrap and sensor designed to help riders, trainers, and horse owners track health and fitness metrics for their horses.

The system uses advanced algorithms to provide real-time insights on heart rate, stride, gait, distance, and skin temperature, viewable via the Blaze app or compatible Garmin smartwatches.

Garmin Vice President Susan Lyman said the Blaze system brings the company's sensor technology to the equine market, helping horses perform at their best across disciplines.

The neoprene wrap is durable, washable, and adjustable, with a lightweight, rechargeable sensor that offers up to 25 hours of battery life. Features include individual horse profiles, post-activity recovery analysis, and a "Heat Score" that evaluates riding safety based on temperature and humidity.

The Blaze equine wellness system is available now for $599.99.

