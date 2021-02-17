Garmin Issues 2021 Outlook; Proposes Dividend Increase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) announced, for 2021, the company expects full year pro forma EPS to be approximately $5.15. The company anticipates 2021 revenue of approximately $4.6 billion with growth in all segments.

Fourth quarter pro forma EPS was $1.73, a 34% growth from a year ago. Total revenue was $1.35 billion, a 23% increase from last year.

The board of directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 4, 2021, a cash dividend in the amount of $2.68 per share, payable in four equal installments. The board has established March 31, 2021 as the payment date and March 15, 2021 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.61 per share.

