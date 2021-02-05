Garmin International Prevails In Philips Patent Dispute - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), announced Friday total victory in a trade lawsuit brought against by Philips North America, LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV against Garmin.

An Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an initial determination on Thursday, finding that Philips' asserted patents were invalid and did not cover Garmin's popular wearable devices.

The initial determination is subject to review by the ITC. Garmin was represented by a team led by Scott Stevens and Kirk Bradley of Alston & Bird LLP.

