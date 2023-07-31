Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Garmin GRMN is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting an increase of 2.88% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, indicating a decline of 0.69% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Garmin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 8.64%.

Garmin Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

Garmin’s expanding portfolio is expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the second quarter of 2023.



In the fitness segment, strong demand for advanced wearables like running watches is expected to have aided its revenue growth in the quarter under review.



Our model estimate for the Fitness segment is pegged at $285 million, indicating 4.7% year-over-year growth.



The company’s strong efforts toward bolstering its Aviation segment on the back of its robust key offerings are likely to have aided its performance.



Our model suggests Aviation revenues of $219.2 million, up 7.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, contributions from new OEM programs are likely to have continued benefiting the Automotive segment in the quarter under discussion.



Additionally, GRMN’s strong momentum across the OEM and aftermarket categories are expected to have benefited the segment in the quarter under review.



Our model estimate for Auto OEM revenues is pegged at $89.1 million, indicating 51.1% year-over-year growth.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical concerns, supply chain constraints and softness in the fitness segments, particularly in adventure watches, are major concerns ahead of the upcoming results.



Additionally, weakness in the consumer auto category is expected to have affected the Outdoor segment of the company in the underlying quarter.



Outdoor revenues are expected to decline 13.7% year over year to $398.7 million, per our model.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Garmin has an Earnings ESP of -6.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BILL Holdings is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CACI is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, suggesting an increase of 6.83% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



DOCN is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 20 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.