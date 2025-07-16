Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Garmin (GRMN) was up +2.16% at $220.80. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's stock has climbed by 9.28% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Garmin in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.95, indicating a 23.42% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.73 billion, indicating a 15.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.12% and +8.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Garmin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Garmin is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.94.

One should further note that GRMN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

