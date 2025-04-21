Garmin (GRMN) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Garmin (GRMN) closed at $186.83, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's stock has dropped by 9.32% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Garmin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.61, showcasing a 13.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 11.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $6.72 billion, indicating changes of +5.95% and +6.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower. At present, Garmin boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Garmin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.

It is also worth noting that GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.