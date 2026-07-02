Garmin (GRMN) Stock Moves 1.00%: What You Should Know

Garmin (GRMN) ended the recent trading session at $240.02, demonstrating a +1% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's stock has dropped by 0.13% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Garmin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.61%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.93 billion, showing a 6.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.53 per share and a revenue of $7.98 billion, signifying shifts of +11.33% and +10.12%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Garmin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Garmin holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Garmin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.42, which means Garmin is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GRMN has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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