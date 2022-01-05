Garmin (GRMN) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Garmin (GRMN) closed at $133.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of personal navigation devices had lost 2.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Garmin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 1.01% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower within the past month. Garmin currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Garmin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.17, so we one might conclude that Garmin is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GRMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

