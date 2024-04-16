Garmin (GRMN) Price Target Increased by 7.02% to 140.03

The average one-year price target for Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) has been revised to 140.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 130.85 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 119.18 to a high of 173.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.50% from the latest reported closing price of 142.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garmin. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRMN is 0.18%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 106,248K shares. The put/call ratio of GRMN is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,310K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,799K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,782K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,028K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,738K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 9.63% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,432K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRMN by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Garmin Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Garmin, formerly known as ProNav, is an American multinational technology company founded in 1989, with headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. The company specializes in GPS technology for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sport activities. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

