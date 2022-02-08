Garmin (GRMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Garmin (GRMN) closed the most recent trading day at $126.36, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of personal navigation devices had lost 3.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Garmin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 18.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 1.01% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Garmin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Garmin has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.

Also, we should mention that GRMN has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GRMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

