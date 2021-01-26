Garmin (GRMN) GFC 600 Autopilot Certification to Aid Aviation Unit

Garmin Ltd. GRMN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster the aviation business on the back of its robust autonomous flight solutions.



The company’s GFC 600 digital autopilot received Supplemental Type Certificate (“STC”) from Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for use in Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft and E90 aircraft. This approval is a testament to the company’s focus on strengthening the aviation portfolio.



Notably, GFC 600 offers advanced operational capabilities such as vertical navigation, automatic course deviation indicator switching when paired with a GTN Series navigator, enhanced go-around capability, and superior in-flight characteristics.



Further, its DC motor-powered environmentally hardened autopilot servos are capable to function properly in harsh operating conditions.



We note that the latest certification highlights the reliability of Garmin’s aviation technology.

Growing Certifications

The company’s aviation business is likely to benefit from the above-mentioned certification.



Apart from the latest certification, its GFC 500 Autopilot received STC from FAA for use in the Cessna 172RG and Mooney M20 (C to G models) aircraft.



Further, the G1000 NXi upgrade recently received certification for use in the Prodigy Flight Deck equipped Embraer Phenom 300 business jet.



Further, the company’s Garmin Autoland received certification from FAA and European Aviation Safety Agencyfor use in Daher TBM 940 business jet.



It also received certification from FAA for its Autoland use in Piper M600 jet via its G3000 integrated flight deck.



Furthermore, Autoland-integrated Cirrus Aircraft’s Cirrus Vision Jet Safe Return system received certification from the FAA.

Aviation in Focus

We believe that growing certifications will continue to drive the aviation segment’s topline.



Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi, which comprises Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) and Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst.



Moreover, a robust flight display and flight deck portfolio has been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.



Additionally, the company enjoys solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.



Hence, the growing endeavors to strengthen the aviation segment will continue to drive Garmin’s topline as well as strengthen its competitive position against its peers like Honeywell HON, Esterline Technologies’ ESL CMS Electronics, Raytheon Technologies’ RTX Collins Aerospace, Sagem Avionics and Universal Avionics Systems, to name a few.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.