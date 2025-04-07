Garmin (GRMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Garmin (GRMN) standing at $180.86, reflecting a +1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the maker of personal navigation devices witnessed a loss of 18.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Garmin in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 14.08% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.55 billion, showing a 11.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.10 per share and a revenue of $6.87 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.61% and +9.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.9% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Garmin currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Garmin is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.2, which means Garmin is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GRMN has a PEG ratio of 1.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

