Garmin (GRMN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Garmin (GRMN) closed at $235.41, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's stock has climbed by 0.86% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Garmin in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.27, showcasing a 4.61% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.93 billion, showing a 6.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.53 per share and a revenue of $7.98 billion, indicating changes of +11.33% and +10.12%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Garmin. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Garmin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Garmin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.05.

We can additionally observe that GRMN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.