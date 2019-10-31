Garmin (GRMN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.6%

Garmin Ltd. GRMN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 13.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Garmin currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Garmin Ltd. Price

Garmin Ltd. price | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may consider SecureWorks Corp. SCWX, which also has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

