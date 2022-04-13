Garmin (GRMN) Boosts Marine Offerings With Its Latest Move

Garmin GRMN has been continuously putting efforts into strengthening its portfolio of marine offerings.



This is evident from its latest move of making select ECHOMAP and GPSMAP chart plotters compatible with Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchors.



More precisely, this functionality is available for chart plotters like GPSMAP 8600/8600xsv series, GPSMAP 10×2/12×2, GPSMAP 7×3/9×3/12×3, GPSMAP 7×2/9×2/12×2 Plus series, ECHOMAP Ultra, and ECHOMAP UHD 7- and 9-inch Touch series.



With the latest compatibility, anglers will be able to stow and deploy their Power-Poles directly from their chart plotter, which, in turn, will deliver more onboard control.



Further, the move has added strength to its chart plotter offerings.

Marine Segment to Grow

The latest move bodes well for the company’s continued efforts to expand its marine segment.



Apart from the latest move, Garmin’s Fusion Entertainment brand released the MS-RA60 marine stereo and EL Series speaker kit, and the MS-RA210 premium marine stereo and XS Series speaker kit.



With the help of the latest stereos and speakers, Garmin aims to provide an enhanced entertainment experience to boaters.



Apart from these, the company’s robust portfolio of radars, specially designed for marine lovers, is continuously helping it gain momentum among boaters and anglers.



We believe that the expanding marine solutions portfolio will drive growth in its marine segment.



Notably, the particular segment generated sales of $196.4 million in fourth-quarter 2021, which increased 14% year over year and accounted for 14% of total sales.

Wrapping Up

Garmin has been making every effort to increase its share in all the markets served, backed by new products and upgrades to the existing ones. It is experiencing notable success in all segments, courtesy of introductions of several technologies and products.



Notably, the latest move has strengthened its overall portfolio.



Apart from the latest move, the company unveiled the Tacx NEO Motion Plates for bringing multi-directional movement to Tacx NEO, NEO 2 and NEO 2T smart trainers.



Further, Garmin introduced a portable golf launch monitor, Approach R10, which is designed to help golfers make games better at home, indoors or at the driving range.



The company also launched products to the Tread series in a bid to provide advanced navigation capabilities to powersport enthusiasts.

