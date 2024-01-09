Garmin (GRMN) Boosts Clientele With Yamaha Motor Partnership

Garmin GRMN extended its partnership with Yamaha Motor to provide advanced infotainment systems for select Yamaha motorcycles and smart scooters.



Per the terms of the partnership, Garmin will support Yamaha Motor's Connected Vision program, offering Bluetooth connectivity, media integration and enhanced navigation functionality for 100% vehicle connectivity.



This Garmin-Yamaha partnership will strengthen the company’s presence in the automotive infotainment market, which will provide a significant growth opportunity for Garmin. Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach $49.86 billion by 2030, indicating a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.



This, in turn, will further strengthen Garmin’s well-performing Auto OEM segment. In the third quarter of 2023, the segment generated sales of $110.15 million, up 59% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Expanding Clientele Aids Growth

We note that the latest partnership has added strength to Garmin’s overall client base.



Apart from Yamaha, Garmin partnered with BETA Technologies to provide the Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck to for the latter’s CX300 and A250 electric fixed-wing aircraft, enabling a range of missions and operations with zero emissions and lower operational costs.



Garmin has also been chosen as an Official Supplier by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, the Italian challenger for the 37th America's Cup, to supply high-performance marine technology, entertainment solutions and fitness products for the campaign.



Garmin also partnered with Sportsman Boats to expand its partner base. Per the terms, Sportsman Boats will install Garmin’s Fusion Entertainment marine audio packages as the standard fit for its full line of offshore center consoles and inshore bay boats starting 2024.

Strength in Overall Portfolio

Garmin’s portfolio strength remains the key catalyst behind its expanding customer base. Its shares have gained 16% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 7.7%.



The company’s growing endeavors to expand its portfolio are expected to continue aiding its overall financial performance in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.53 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.4%.



Notably, Garmin unveiled the Lily 2 series of petite smartwatches, featuring health, wellness and connected features. Available in two models, Lily 2 and Lily 2 Classic, these models offer up to five days of battery life.



Garmin recently introduced HRM-Fit, a women-specific heart rate monitor designed for sports bras, capturing real-time data for various activities like running, cycling, strength training and HIIT.



Garmin also launched the Tacx NEO 3M, a powerful direct-drive trainer with multidirectional movement, enhancing cycling performance. The trainer features integrated motion plates and a virtual flywheel and integrates with the Tacx Training app, allowing users to complete workouts, participate in virtual GroupRides and watch immersive videos from various routes.

