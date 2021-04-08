Garmin (GRMN) Boosts Aviation Offerings With New GSB 15 Models

Garmin GRMN has unveiled the latest models of its GSB 15 in a bid to strengthen its footprint in the aviation industry.



Notably, GSB 15 is a powerful USB charger, whose new models are comprised of two USB ports supporting up to 27W of power output per port.



With the latest enhancement, GSB 15 comes with two options —dual USB Type-C ports, and a combination of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.



Further, the new modelsenable pilots and passengers to get their mobile devices charged while using them.



Furthermore, these models provide new dimmable halo lighting around each port and new USB Power Delivery technology.



In addition to these, pilots will get the option of transferring databases to the GI 275 electronic flight instrument, using a USB flash drive.

Growing Aviation Segment

We note that the latest move has expanded the offerings of the company’s aviation business, which, in turn, is expected to drive top-line growth of the business.



Apart from this, the company’s family of autonomous safety solutions— Garmin Autonomi, which comprises Emergency Descent Mode, Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), and Autoland, has emerged as a key catalyst of its aviation business.



Additionally, strengthening flight display and deck offerings by Garmin remain noteworthy.



Further, the company’s aviation business remains robust with its solutions remaining popular across both OEM and aftermarket customers.

Portfolio Strength: A Key Growth Driver

Garmin’s latest move not only strengthens its aviation segment but also fortifies its overall product portfolio, which remains crucial for its growth trajectory.



Moreover, being the worldwide provider of navigation, communications and information devices, the company has been making efforts to increase its share in all the markets served by it, backed by new products and upgrades to the existing ones.



Notably, portfolio strength remains its key growth driver on the back of its business-diversification strategy.



Apart from the latest move, the company has recently acquired the assets of GEOS Worldwide and its subsidiaries in a bid to strengthen its capabilities in SOS technology. GEOS is well-known for providing emergency monitoring and incident response services.



Further, the launch of the RV 1090 GPS navigator, which comes with a 10-inch high-resolution, edge-to-edge touchscreen display in both portrait and landscape mode, remains positive.



Garmin strives to gain strong momentum among travelers as the new navigator is comprised of all the core RV-related navigation features.



We believe that expanding the product portfolio will continue to drive Garmin’s customer momentum and aid its competitive prowess across operating markets.

