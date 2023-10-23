Garmin (GRMN) Bolsters Smartwatch Offerings With ECG App

Garmin GRMN added an ECG App to its AMOLED edition smartwatch offerings, namely the epix Pro series, fenix 7 Pro series, Venu 3 series and tactix 7 smartwatches.



Notably, the FDA-cleared ECG app enables users to record heart rhythms and check for atrial fibrillation from their smartwatch directly or through Garmin’s smartphone app, Garmin Connect.



Further, the app uses smartwatch sensors to record heartbeat signals, detect AFib signs and sync results to Garmin Connect for easy viewing and reporting to healthcare providers.



Garmin is expected to gain solid traction among cardiovascular patients and fitness enthusiasts on the back of its latest move.

Strength in Smartwatch Offerings

The latest move is in sync with Garmin’s growing efforts to bolster its smartwatch offerings.



Recently, it launched the MARQ Carbon collection, featuring three luxury tool watches made from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber, featuring an AMOLED touchscreen display, domed sapphire lens, and up to 16 days of battery life.



Further, Garmin introduced its latest health and fitness smartwatch, vívoactive 5, featuring an AMOLED touchscreen display. The affordable device offers health monitoring features, personalized coaching and up to 11 days of battery life, allowing users to stay active and support their fitness goals.



Additionally, the company unveiled Venu 3 and Venu 3S GPS smartwatches, featuring AMOLED displays, fitness insights and battery life, with wheelchair users also benefiting from push tracking and workout tracking.



We believe that all the above-mentioned endeavors will solidify Garmin’s presence in the global smartwatch market.



Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global smartwatch market is expected to be valued at $77.22 billion by 2030, indicating a CAGR of 14.8% between 2023 and 2030.



Strong prospects in the promising smartwatch market will likely aid Garmin’s overall financial performance in the upcoming period.

Stiff Competition

All the above-mentioned efforts are likely to provide Garmin with a competitive edge over its biggest competitors in the global smartwatch market, namely Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL and Koninklijke Philips PHG, which are also making concerted efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the smartwatch industry.



Recently, Alphabet’s Google introduced Pixel Watch 2, an upgraded smartwatch with a digital crown and AI-powered health tracking features, starting at $349.



Notably, the Pixel Watch 2 boasts a multi-path heart rate sensor, enhancing signal quality and providing accurate all-day heart rate tracking. The sensor also powers other fitness features like sleep tracking, high and low heart rate notifications and Daily Readiness Scores.



Meanwhile, Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2, featuring new features such as the S9 SiP, double tap gesture, bright display, expanded altitude range, Siri, Precision Finding, a 36-hour battery life and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.



Further, the watch has advanced workout functionalities and is suitable for water adventures. Moreover, its optical heart sensors enable high and low heart rate notifications.



Philips, on the other hand, is riding on the success of its Health Watch.



Notably, the Health Watch allows users to track their health metrics, including heart rate, activity and sleep, with guidance provided by the Philips HealthSuite health app, helping them live healthier lives.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.