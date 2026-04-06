Garmin (GRMN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Garmin (GRMN) closed at $242.79, marking a +2.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's shares have seen a decrease of 2.39% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Garmin in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 13.66% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.72 billion, indicating a 11.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.4 per share and a revenue of $7.95 billion, signifying shifts of +9.81% and +9.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Garmin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Garmin currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Garmin is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.29. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.44.

We can also see that GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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