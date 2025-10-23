Garmin (GRMN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Garmin (GRMN) closed the most recent trading day at $250.17, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's stock has climbed by 4.7% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Garmin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.79 billion, reflecting a 12.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.09 per share and a revenue of $7.15 billion, representing changes of +9.47% and +13.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Garmin is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Garmin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.19 for its industry.

Investors should also note that GRMN has a PEG ratio of 2.74 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

