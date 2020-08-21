Garmin Gets G1000 NXi Upgrade Certification for Piper Meridian

Garmin Ltd. GRMN is making every effort to bolster aviation business unit on the back of its strengthening flight deck offerings.



The company’s G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade received certification from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for use in the Piper Meridian aircrafts. This approval is a testament to the company’s focus on strengthening aviation portfolio.



G1000 NXi upgrade is well-poised to deliver enhanced flight experience to pilots courtesy of its advanced capabilities, responsive display, and features like visual approaches, geographical map and overlay within the HSI among others.



Further, the flight deck features SurfaceWatch, which provides situational awareness during takeoff and landing to pilots. It also features Flight Stream 510 that offers weather, GPS and back-up attitude information, and enables traffic sharing and two-way flight plan transfer.

Growing Certifications

Garmin is likely to benefit from the abovementioned features, which are expected to drive adoption of G1000 NXi upgrade programs.



Apart from the latest certification, G1000 NXi upgrade has recently received certification for use in the Prodigy Flight Deck equipped Embraer Phenom 300 business jet.



Further, the company’s Garmin Autoland received certification from FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for use in Daher TBM 940 business jet.



It also received certification from FAA for its Autoland use in Piper M600 jet via its G3000 integrated flight deck.



Additionally, the company received certification from EASA for utilization of G3X Touch flight display in single-engine certificated aircrafts.

Aviation in Focus

We believe growing certification of the company’s flight decks are expected to drive the aviation segment’s topline.



Robust flight display and flight deck portfolio has been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.



Moreover, its family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi, which comprises Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) and Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst.



Additionally, the company enjoys solid momentum acrossOEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.



Last year, gross margin from this segment came in at 75%. The company’s initiatives to expand portfolio and enhance existing product lines are therefore positive. Also, the segment contributed 19% to total revenues in 2019.



Hence, growing endeavors to strengthen the aviation segment will continue to drive Garmin’s topline in the near term.

