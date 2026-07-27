Garmin Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock

Garmin GRMN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.27 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.

Garmin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.93 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.4%.

Garmin Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Garmin Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for Garmin

Garmin’s expanding portfolio is expected to have been the key growth driver for its top-line growth in the second quarter of 2026.

In the Fitness segment, strong demand for advanced wearables is expected to have continued in the second quarter. The company's expanding lineup, including the Varia RearVue 820 radar tail light for cyclists, along with new software features such as on-device WhatsApp messaging and Natural Cycles integration for select wearables, is likely to have supported revenue growth and further market share gains. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Fitness segment is pegged at $687.1 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.6%.

Strong demand for the fenix smartwatch lineup and recently launched products, including the Approach G82 handheld GPS, Approach J1 GPS watch, zumo XT3 motorcycle navigator and Catalyst 2 motorsports device, is likely to have supported the Outdoor segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Outdoor revenues is pegged at $492.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.6%.

The Marine segment is expected to have benefited from broad-based demand across multiple product categories. Newly launched products, including the 360-degree scanning sonar with Spy Pole and the quatix 8 Pro smartwatch with inReach connectivity, are likely to have supported second-quarter performance. The consensus estimate for Marine revenues is pinned at $316.2 million, up 5.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Aviation segment is expected to have benefited from continued strength across both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Demand is likely to have been supported by the launch of the Daher TBM 980 aircraft featuring Garmin's G3000 PRIME avionics suite and the FAA certification of the HondaJet Elite II equipped with Garmin Emergency Autoland technology. The consensus mark for Aviation revenues is pegged at $271.5 million, suggesting an increase of 9.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

However, Garmin's Auto OEM segment is expected to have remained pressured in the second quarter as the BMW program has passed peak production and certain legacy programs continue to wind down. The consensus mark for Auto OEM revenues is pegged at $163.2 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.1%.

What Our Model Says About GRMN

Our proven model does not conclusively predicts an earnings beat for GRMN this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

GRMN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amphenol is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, up by 3 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 46.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ASE Technology is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 54.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Advanced Micro Devices is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 235.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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