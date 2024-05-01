News & Insights

Garmin Gains 11% Over Increase In Q1 Profit

May 01, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stock of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is rising over 11 percent on Wednesday after reporting first-quarter profit of $275.96 million, or $1.43 per share compared to $202.33 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

On adjusted basis, profit amounted to $274.04 million or $1.42 per share, which was higher than analysts' expectation of $1.01 per share.

The company's revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

Currently, Garmin's stock is rising 11.30 percent, to $160.99 over the previous close of $144.47 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in the range of $96.04 to $161.99 in the last one year.

