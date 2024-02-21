Garmin forecasts strong 2024 revenue, beats quarterly estimates

Updates share movement in paragraph 2

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Navigation device maker Garmin GRMN.BN, GRMN.K beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations and forecast full-year revenue above estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong growth in its auto and fitness businesses.

Shares of the company rose 9.7% to $134.67.

New product launches, such as the vívoactive 5 GPS smartwatch, and collaborations with popular brands have helped the Swiss company drum up demand for its smartwatches and navigation systems used in vehicles.

Analysts said Garmin's diverse range of offerings that cater to industries from marine to aviation have also cushioned results in an uncertain economy.

Garmin expects 2024 revenue of about $5.75 billion, above analysts' estimates of $5.56 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's auto original equipment manufacturers segment recorded a 54% year-over-year rise in revenue to $127.03 million, bolstered by increased shipments of its domain controllers to BMW BMWG.DE.

Garmin announced last month it will provide infotainment solutions to Yamaha Motor Co 7272.T for selected models.

Its fitness segment, which offers wearables such as smartwatches and faces competition from Apple AAPL.O, saw a 22% rise for the quarter ended Dec. 30 to $412.08 million.

Last week, the company's board approved a share repurchase program of up to $300 million.

Garmin reported revenue of $1.48 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.42 billion. Adjusted profit of $1.72 per share also beat expectations.

