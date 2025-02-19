GARMIN Earnings Results: $GRMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GARMIN ($GRMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $2.41 per share, beating estimates of $2.04 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $1,822,560,000, beating estimates of $1,724,766,450 by $97,793,550.
GARMIN Insider Trading Activity
GARMIN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,162 shares for an estimated $2,200,870.
- CHENG-WEI WANG (General Manager - Garmin Corp.) sold 10,055 shares for an estimated $1,781,303
- DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,655 shares for an estimated $559,932.
- PHILIP STRAUB (EVP, Man. Director - Aviation) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $499,022
- SEAN BIDDLECOMBE (Managing Director, EMEA) sold 587 shares for an estimated $123,327
- LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 87 shares for an estimated $15,815
GARMIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of GARMIN stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 792,393 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,438,980
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 709,613 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,364,777
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 626,211 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,162,280
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 514,854 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,193,786
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 513,511 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,916,778
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 448,166 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,438,719
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 357,671 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,773,220
GARMIN Government Contracts
We have seen $42,217 of award payments to $GRMN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WORLDWIDE PILOTPAK DATABASE SUBSCRIPTION: $29,169
- FWS AVIATION MANAGER - GARMIN NAVIGATION DATABASE: $13,048
