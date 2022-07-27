Garmin Down 7% On Lower Q2 Profit, Reduction In FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) shares are trading more than 7 percent lower on Wednesday morning after the company reported a decline in profit for the second quarter on lower revenues. Further, the provider of the wireless device trimmed it full-year earnings outlook.

The company reported quarterly net income of $257.87 million or $1.33 per share, down from $316.99 million or $1.64 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.240 billion, lower than $1.326 billion a year ago.

Garmin's new outlook for pro forma earnings per share is $4.90, on revenues of approximately $5.0 billion, while the previous expectations were $5.90 per share on revenues of about $5.50 billion. Analysts are looking for $5.95 per share on revenues of $5.48 billion.

Currently, shares are at $94.89, down 7.49 percent from the previous close of $102.50 on a volume of 514,617. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $92.53-$178.81. The shares have been trending down since July 21.

