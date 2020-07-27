Garmin Confirms Cyberattack On Its Systems

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Monday said it was the victim of a cyber attack that encrypted some of its systems on July 23, 2020.

As a result, many of the company's online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications.

The company said that there is no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen.

Affected systems are being restored and and the company expect to return to normal operation over the next few days.

