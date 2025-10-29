Garmin Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GRMN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $219.16, changing hands as low as $213.36 per share. Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading down about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRMN's low point in its 52 week range is $169.2601 per share, with $261.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.49. The GRMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

