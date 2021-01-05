Markets
Garmin Announces Acquisition Of GEOS Worldwide - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Garmin International and Garmin Services, units of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of GEOS Worldwide Limited and its subsidiaries. GEOS Worldwide is a privately held provider of emergency monitoring and incident response services.

GEOS Worldwide operates the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC), the nerve center for SOS rescue efforts triggered by Garmin's inReach personal satellite communicators. GEOS Worldwide's primary operations are in Montgomery, Texas.

"With this acquisition, Garmin is now able to provide even more peace of mind to our inReach users," said Brad Trenkle, vice president of Garmin's outdoor segment.

