Garmin Acquires Vesper Marine For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) announced Monday that it has acquired Vesper Marine, a privately-held provider of AIS, VHF and vessel monitoring solutions for the marine industry. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be released.

This acquisition is expected to bolster Garmin's industry-leading lineup of marine products and technology designed to provide peace of mind and enhanced situational awareness for boaters.

With almost 15 years of experience, Auckland, New Zealand-based Vesper has developed a suite of communication products and solutions for power, sail and workboats, including the award-winning Cortex system. The company also offers mobile apps to monitor, view and manage a Cortex system or smartAIS transponder for iOS and Android devices.

Vesper Marine will join Garmin's existing team and facility located in Auckland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.