Markets
GRMN

Garmin Acquires AeroData; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), said that it has acquired AeroData, Inc., a privately held, provider of aircraft performance software and services tailored to commercial and business aviation. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

AeroData's portfolio includes products such as runway analysis, takeoff and en route performance, weight and balance, automated passenger and cargo load planning, global airport obstacle database, around-the-clock NOTAM monitoring, and other customized software solutions.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AeroData will continue to operate from that location under the AeroData brand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular