Garmin Acquires AeroData; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), said that it has acquired AeroData, Inc., a privately held, provider of aircraft performance software and services tailored to commercial and business aviation. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

AeroData's portfolio includes products such as runway analysis, takeoff and en route performance, weight and balance, automated passenger and cargo load planning, global airport obstacle database, around-the-clock NOTAM monitoring, and other customized software solutions.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AeroData will continue to operate from that location under the AeroData brand.

